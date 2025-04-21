APC's Billy Howerdel prepares for 'different kind of bodily chemistry' on 2025 leg of Sessanta tour

The Sessanta tour is back.

After launching in 2024 to celebrate Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, the triple bill of A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus will reunite for another run beginning Thursday in Palm Desert, California.

"Everyone sort of by committee thought this is a good thing to continue," APC guitarist Billy Howerdel tells ABC Audio. "This was one of the most fun tour[s] we've ever been on, all of us, for the most part."

"I think it translates during the show, I think that that chemistry kind of carries on," Howerdel continues. "It's a different kind of feel, and it's a unique thing that probably won't be repeated."

The 2024 Sessanta tours featured APC, Puscifer and Primus rotating on-and-off the stage while each play mini sets, often featuring collaborations with members from another band.

"The hard part was getting it all organized last year and getting all the seamless flow between three bands," Howerdel shares. "But now I think we're settled and on to fine-tuning, turning screws down."

Said fine-tuning includes the addition of different songs into the set list. Plus, Howerdel feels the 2024 experience taught him how to manage his energy better for the 2025 leg.

"We got off stage after our first couple songs and then we had a break in between," Howerdel explains. "Usually you're getting right back onstage and you're still sweating and your adrenaline is still going. ... It's a different kind of thing, you gotta kind of stay in that moment and kind of have a different flow until you enter the stage again."

He adds, "It's a different kind of bodily chemistry that goes on with doing a show like this."

