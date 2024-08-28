Anyway, here's Weezer's Rivers Cuomo covering "Wonderwall"

rivers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: < > Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs on stage during 2019 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego at The Forum on January 19, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Rich Fury)

As Oasis famously declared on “Wonderwall,” “Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you.” Well, “today” is now and “it” is Rivers Cuomo’s cover of “Wonderwall.”

Weezer is marking the reunion of the Gallagher brothers with throwback footage of Cuomo performing "Wonderwall." They write in the caption, "Anyway, here's Wonderwall," a reference to the meme familiar to anyone who's been chronically online since the 2010s.

Additionally, Weezer's posted a screenshot of a past social media interaction in which a fan asked Liam Gallagher, "Do you like Weezer?" to which he replied, "Yeah."

"Welcome back @oasis, we like you too," Weezer writes.

Oasis announced their reunion on Tuesday, and will play a run of U.K. and Ireland shows beginning in July 2025, marking Noel and Liam's first performances together since breaking up in 2009.

Weezer, meanwhile, is gearing up for their Voyage to the Blue Planet tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 self-titled debut aka the Blue Album. The outing launches Sept. 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

