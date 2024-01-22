Anthem of the Flavortown Army: Greta Van Fleet headlining Guy Fieri festival

Greta Van Fleet is headed to Flavortown.

The "Highway Tune" rockers will headline Guy Fieri's inaugural Flavortown Fest. The two-day extravaganza takes place June 1-2 in the celebrity chef's hometown of Columbus, Ohio, and promises "an action-packed weekend of food, flavor and fun in Fieri's signature style."

Country star Kane Brown will also headline. The rest of the bill includes Poison's Bret Michaels and country acts LOCASH and Niko Moon.

"You've been askin' and we've been plannin' ... Flavortown Fest is comin' to Columbus!" Fieri says. "And I couldn't be more stoked to finally announce that we're bringing the heat to the Flavortown stage with my buddies Kane Brown, Greta Van Fleet, Bret Michaels, LOCASH, Niko Moon and even more to come. You're not gonna want to miss this!"

For ticket info, visit FlavortownFest.com.

Greta Van Fleet released a new album, Starcatcher, in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.