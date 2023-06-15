Andrew McMahon announces livestream of upcoming London concert

Andrew McMahon has announced a livestream of his upcoming concert at London's O2 Academy Islington, taking place July 5.

The show will air via the streaming platform Veeps and will feature performances of songs by McMahon's solo project, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, as well as his bands Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin. McMahon will also be sharing personal stories about his music.

"We're excited to partner with Andrew on such a special event where fans will get a rare glimpse into the stories behind the songs that have touched so many lives," says Sarah Minders, head of artist relations at Veeps. "Bringing one-of-a-kind performances like this to global audiences is what we're all about, and we can't wait for fans worldwide to have a front-row seat to his O2 Academy performance."

For more info, visit AndrewMcMahonintheWilderness.Veeps.com.

McMahon released a new Wilderness album, Tilt at the Wind No More, in March. Before his trip to England, he'll perform at the Bonnaroo festival Saturday, June 17.

