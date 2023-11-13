Andrew McMahon announces Holiday from Real concert cruise

2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Erika Goldring/Getty Images (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Andrew McMahon is bringing all of his projects on a boat for the inaugural Holiday from Real concert cruise.

The seafaring festivities will run from November 9 to November 13, 2024, and will be headlined by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Jack's Mannequin and the reunited Something Corporate.

During the cruise, McMahon will also be hosting the 2024 edition of his annual Dear Jack benefit concert, which supports children and young people diagnosed with cancer.

Other artists on the bill include The Academy Is…, MisterWives and Jukebox the Ghost.

For ticket info, visit HolidayfromRealCruise.com.

