Andrew McMahon talks future of Something Corporate: "I'm sure we'll do some more"

After a surprise reunion last fall at Andrew McMahon's 40th birthday party, Something Corporate will play their first official concert back together at the When We Were Young festival later this year. As for whether there will be Something Corporate shows after that, McMahon is optimistic.

"There's nothing currently booked or in the works, but I think the door is opened a little bit more than it has been in the past," McMahon tells ABC Audio.

"I certainly feel much more reverent for where I came from and much more confident about what I've created over the years that it doesn't feel really like a step backwards to revisit that stuff as much as it feels like a celebration of where I've come from," he continues. "I think we all feel that way."

While you probably shouldn't expect a full Something Corporate tour, McMahon "wouldn't be surprised to pop up a few times a year and do a gig here or there just wherever it made sense."

"It's certainly nice for us as friends to get to be on a stage together again," he says. "So I'm sure we'll do some more."

When We Were Young 2023 takes place October 21-22 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, you can catch McMahon on tour supporting his latest Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness album, Tilt at the Wind No More, which dropped last March. The outing launches Friday in Wilmington, Delaware.

