Andrew McMahon announces fall solo tour

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness In Concert - Chicago, IL Andrew McMahon performs at Riviera Theatre on March 2, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images) (Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Andrew McMahon has announced a fall solo tour.

The headlining trek, dubbed An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano, launches Oct. 9 in Boston and wraps up Nov. 22 in Solana Beach, California.

"Coming off two years of big shows and festivals, I've been craving the intimacy of small rooms and the spontaneity that comes with performing solo," McMahon says in a statement. "There's a sense of adventure and chemistry with the crowd that makes every performance feel completely unique. I'm so eager to get out there and be a part of that kind of energy."

Presales are underway now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AndrewMcMahon.com.

The solo tour will follow McMahon's Three Pianos shows in August, which will unite his bands Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

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