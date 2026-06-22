Amy Lee's voice turned into score for ﻿'The Seventh Turn﻿' short film

Amy Lee's voice is being brought to life in a different way than usual.

The Evanescence frontwoman's vocals have been turned into a score for an upcoming short film called The Seventh Turn.

According to a press release, composer Michael Wandmacher "sculpted a complete sonic metamorphosis of Lee's voice by transforming her vocal DNA into a 'biological synthesizer' generating bells, keys, percussion, strings, FX, and complex atmospheres, proving that a single human voice can generate an entire cinematic world."

The release adds the project was completed without "physical instruments, synthesizers, samplers, and AI."

"I had an unusual idea, if it is possible to create an entire score with only voices—not just the choral, vocal, and FX parts, but the whole score, where the voices substitute for the instruments, yet it doesn't sound like that," Wandmacher says in a statement.

"It's very inspiring when there is this wild concept, and it gives you a bit of a roadmap," Lee adds. "I thought, 'Here are our parameters of what we're allowed to do, and what we're not.' There are no instruments, no nothing, just only vocals. Even if they are effected or put through things, that's fine. Every single thing is sourced from a voice. You can imagine how fun that is for a vocalist to hear that assignment and hearing it work so well."

You can check out a preview of what that will sound like in the teaser for The Seventh Turn. The film will premiere July 1 via the streaming platform Kinema.

Lee is currently on tour with Evanescence in support of their new album, Sanctuary.

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