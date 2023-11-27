Amy Lee says "50 Cent hates my guts" after losing Best New Artist Grammy to Evanescence

The 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show M. Caulfield/WireImage (Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Amy Lee says that "50 Cent hates my guts" nearly 20 years after Evanescence won the Best New Artist Grammy over the rapper in 2004.

"I mean, truthfully, we thought he was going to win too," Lee tells The Daily Beast. "It was such a wild night. People are like, 'What was it like to win a Grammy?' and I'm like, 'Stressful!' I mean, it's wonderful now, to have them, but it was surreal … I just remember thinking, 'I don't even think anybody in this room knows who we are.'"

Perhaps adding to that stress was 50 Cent briefly walking onto the Grammy stage when Evanescence's name was called, though the whole thing played out without any incident.

"He didn't do anything, he didn't grab the mic, it wasn't that bad," Lee recalls. "He just sort of like, made an appearance. It was like Zoolander when he thought he won."

Lee adds that 50 has never reached out to her personally after that night, though she says, "He likes to talk about me and how he was robbed."

"I don't want to start a beef with him," she says.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

