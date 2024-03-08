Always an angel, never a clue: boygenius inspires categories on ﻿Jeopardy!

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Jeopardy! will often use musicians as clues, but on the show's latest episode, boygenius inspired the names of three whole categories.

As captured by the fan account @boygeniussource, the categories were named Boy Genius, Bridgers and Baker, the latter two referring to members Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

You'll notice that the third boygenius member, Lucy Dacus, didn't get a category named after her, but she did show up as a clue in another category called The Tallest One. However, none of the contestants were able to identify her.

Getting a shoutout on Jeopardy! might be the closest we get to hearing from boygenius in the near future, as the trio is currently on hiatus after an extensive tour behind their 2023 debut album, the record. They capped an eventful year with three wins at the 2024 Grammys.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

