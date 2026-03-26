Alt-J's Joe Newman releases video for JJerome87 single, 'Brush Me Like a Horse'

Alt-J frontman Joe Newman has released the video for his single "Brush Me Like a Horse," released under his solo moniker, JJerome87.

The surreal clip finds an imprisoned man forced to run on a treadmill overhanging a cliff, lest he fall to his death.

"Brush Me Like a Horse is an acid western about a man condemned to die in a cruel, humiliating public spectacle," says video director Alex Takács. "Joe Newman came to me with the vivid image of a state execution via treadmill, and it immediately conjured this whole narrative world."

You can watch the "Brush Me Like a Horse" video on YouTube.

"Brush Me Like a Horse" is included on the debut JJerome87 album, The Canyon, which is available now exclusively via Newman's website.

Alt-J's most recent album is 2022's The Dream.

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