Alt-J announces final US leg of '﻿An Awesome Wave﻿' anniversary tour

Infectious Music/Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Alt-J has announced a final leg of the band's 10th anniversary An Awesome Wave tour.

The headlining outing begins November 9 in Austin, Texas, and comes to a close December 5 in Portland, Oregon.

"Only the best vibes, in some of the best cities on earth," Alt-J teases. "See you there."

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AltJBand.com.

An Awesome Wave, Alt-J's debut album, was released in 2012. Alt-J previously played a run of U.S. dates marking the anniversary in March, during which they played An Awesome Wave in full.

