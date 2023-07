Almost monday has premiered a new single called "life goes by."

The summery tune is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by an appropriately beach-y video streaming now on YouTube.

"Life goes by" is the second new almost monday tune of 2023, following "only wanna dance." They also put out a number of singles in 2022, including "sun keeps shining."

Almost monday will launch a U.S. tour August 4 in San Diego.

