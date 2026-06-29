Almost monday takes you through a short story with new song, 'delicate'

Almost monday has premiered a new song called "delicate," a track off the band's upcoming sophomore album, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY.

"'Delicate,' to me, sort of feels like this short story," vocalist Dawson Daugherty tells ABC Audio. "You can kind of pace it and follow along [with] this character [whose] ego's getting deconstructed a bit by just this very simple glance of a girl."

Tonally, Daugherty compares "delicate" to a song like "she likes sports" off almost monday's 2024 debut album, DIVE.

"I think we get in this mode of just having fun sonically and, like, with a story of what's happening," Daugherty says. "It's all quite, like, tongue-in-cheek. So I feel like 'delicate' sort of falls in that bucket on this album."

"Delicate" is accompanied by a video, though Daugherty feels that the song would lend itself well to being turned into a short film.

"We'll see, maybe one day," Daugherty says.

In the meantime, you can watch the "delicate" video streaming now on YouTube, and look forward to the release of THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY on Sept. 9. And in case you were wondering, almost monday has yet to receive a cease and desist from TGI Friday's since the announce of the album.

"We'll know we've made it when that happens," says bassist Luke Fabry.

"Yeah, that would be epic," Daugherty adds.

Almost monday will launch a U.S. headlining tour in September.

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