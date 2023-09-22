almost monday shares new single, "coast to coast"

Fall may be coming, but don't tell almost monday.

The "sun keeps on shining" outfit has shared a new song called "coast to coast." The chorus of the summery tune goes, "I just wanna go coast to coast with you/ Cape Cod to the sands of Malibu."

You can listen to "coast to coast" now via digital outlets.

"Coast to coast" is the third new almost monday single of 2023, following "only wanna dance" and "life goes by."

Almost monday is performing at the 2023 Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas on Friday, September 22. They'll then play a California show with The Regrettes on September 26 before closing out 2023 with a hometown New Year's Eve show in San Diego.

