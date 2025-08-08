Almost monday 'enjoy the ride' with new single and video

ALMOST MONDAY Almost Monday on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Andrea Dresdale
Following the success of "can't slow down" and "jupiter," almost monday is out with a new song and video.

Singer Dawson Daugherty says the song, "enjoy the ride," is about "anxiety and trying to confront the things you fear."  He explains, "It's a reminder to ourselves to hold on to the beauty in life, even when things feel like they are spinning out of control."

Unlike "can't slow down" and "jupiter," "enjoy the ride" isn't on the deluxe version of the band's debut album DIVE. On Instagram, the band shared, "wrote this song a few weeks ago and felt like it wasn't summer if almost monday wasn't dropping a song."

The band will play the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco on Friday and kick off a tour with The Band CAMINO starting in October.

