almost monday drops new single, "sweet feelings"

Hollywood Records

By Josh Johnson

almost monday has dropped a new single called "sweet feelings."

"We were on a drive up in Northern California and went through the Big Sur stretch of coastline," the "sun keeps on shining" trio says. "We've always been so inspired by its beauty and 'sweet feelings' was really just inspired by that drive."

You can listen to "sweet feelings" now via digital outlets.

"sweet feelings" follows almost monday's other 2023 singles, "only wanna dance," "life goes by" and "coast to coast." The band will close out the year with a December 31 hometown show in San Diego.

In 2024, almost monday will be on the road with Beach Weather.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

