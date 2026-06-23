'THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY' album artwork. (Hollywood Records)

Almost monday has announced a U.S. tour in support of the band's upcoming album, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY.

The headlining trek launches Sept. 27 in Hartford, Connecticut, and wraps up Nov. 21 in Salt Lake City. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit almostmonday.com.

THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, the sophomore follow-up to the group's 2024 full-length debut, DIVE, is due out Sept. 9. It includes the previously released songs "enjoy the ride," "skinny dip," "no more regrets" and "leaving is easy."

Another track off the record, titled "delicate," is due out Friday.

You can also catch almost monday on a tour opening for Young the Giant and Cold War Kids, which concludes Saturday in Nashville.

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