All Time Low releases new 'SUCKERPUNCH' single + announces tour dates

Basement Noise Records/Photo Finish Records/Virgin Music Group
By Josh Johnson

All Time Low has released a new song called "SUCKERPUNCH."

"'SUCKERPUNCH' is a song about getting knocked down so many times that you learn to wear your bruises like badges," says frontman Alex Gaskarth. "The music and tone of the song are so intentionally steeped in overconfident swagger, while the lyrics tell a very different story about stepping into the ring with an opponent twice your size, waiting for the bell to ring with a smile on your face."

"I wanted to marry the grit and punch of an arena rock song with moments of Quincy Jones and Genesis," he continues. "That culminated in a song that felt like kicking the door down, so we knew this had to come out first."

You can listen to "SUCKERPUNCH" via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which is titled "Axle's Last Ride" and stars Gaskarth as the titular stuntman, is streaming on YouTube.

"SUCKERPUCH" follows All Time Low's 2023 album, Tell Me I'm Alive.

In other All Time Low news, the band has announced a U.S. headlining tour, kicking off Oct. 4 in Missoula, Montana. The trek, which features support from Mayday ParadeThe Cab, Four Year Strong and The Paradox on select dates, wraps up Nov. 29 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Presales begin June 16 at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AllTimeLow.com.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

