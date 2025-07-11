All Time Low announces new album, ﻿'Everyone's Talking!'

By Josh Johnson

All Time Low has announced a new album called Everyone's Talking!

The milestone 10th studio effort from the "Dear Maria, Count Me In" outfit will arrive Oct. 17. It's the follow-up to 2023's Tell Me I'm Alive.

Everyone's Talking includes the previously released single "SUCKERPUNCH." A second track from the record, "The Weather," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch streaming on YouTube.

All Time Low will launch a U.S. tour in October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

