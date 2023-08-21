All the small things: Travis Barker visits blind 9-year-old's lemonade stand

Nine-year-old Grayson had the most rocking lemonade stand when Travis Barker stopped by on Friday, August 18.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Blink-182 drummer heard about Grayson, who is blind, and his lemonade stand on social media, and decided to show up by surprise. In addition to purchasing some lemonade and donating what ET calls a "generous amount of money," Barker also took the time to jam with Grayson.

Grayson shared video of Barker's visit on his Instagram, adding, "THANK YOU Travis for taking a break while filming your music video to come by my Lemonade stand and allowing me to perform with you!!"

It's unknown what music video Barker was shooting, but Blink bassist Mark Hoppus recently shared an Instagram photo of him posing in front of a green screen alongside the caption, "blink-182 forever." Barker and Hoppus, of course, reunited with founding Blink member Tom DeLonge in 2022.

