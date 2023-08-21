All the small things: Travis Barker visits blind 9-year-old's lemonade stand

ABC/Alycia Monaco

By Josh Johnson

Nine-year-old Grayson had the most rocking lemonade stand when Travis Barker stopped by on Friday, August 18.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Blink-182 drummer heard about Grayson, who is blind, and his lemonade stand on social media, and decided to show up by surprise. In addition to purchasing some lemonade and donating what ET calls a "generous amount of money," Barker also took the time to jam with Grayson.

Grayson shared video of Barker's visit on his Instagram, adding, "THANK YOU Travis for taking a break while filming your music video to come by my Lemonade stand and allowing me to perform with you!!"

It's unknown what music video Barker was shooting, but Blink bassist Mark Hoppus recently shared an Instagram photo of him posing in front of a green screen alongside the caption, "blink-182 forever." Barker and Hoppus, of course, reunited with founding Blink member Tom DeLonge in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!