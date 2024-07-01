All the small things: blink-182 receives hometown welcome at San Diego's Petco Park

Blink-182 returned to their hometown of San Diego to headline the Petco Park on Sunday, and the trio received a hero's welcome.

Guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge has shared a photo from backstage before the gig, showing that the stadium, which is home to the San Diego Padres baseball team, had remade the clubhouse with a big doormat reading, "Welcome home Tom!"

"Thank you so much @padres for the hometown welcome, and letting me have the clubhouse as my personal dressing room," DeLonge writes in a Facebook post.

DeLonge is known for being a big Padres fan — you may recall the viral video of him attending a game when the loudspeaker started playing "All the Small Things."

Blink-182 is currently touring the U.S. in support of their 2023 comeback album, ONE MORE TIME..., which marked their first record with DeLonge back in the band in over 10 years. They've also been playing a new song apparently called "Can't Go Back."

