The All-American Rejects announce 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of debut album

The All-American Rejects have announced a vinyl reissue of the band's 2002 self-titled debut album in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The record will arrive August 25. The package also includes a companion 7-inch single, an acoustic version of the bonus track "Cigarette Song" and a demo recording of the cut "Don't Leave Me."

The original The All-American Rejects album spawned the single "Swing, Swing" and is certified Platinum by the RIAA.

On Friday, August 11, The All-American Rejects will launch a U.S. tour in Tampa, Florida, marking their first full-scale headlining outing in a decade.

