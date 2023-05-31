All American Rejects’ Tyson Ritter recounts Machine Gun Kelly going “ballistic” on him

All American Rejects singer Tyson Ritter has recounted a strange run-in he had with Machine Gun Kelly during filming of the movie Johnny & Clyde, which starred MGK's fiancée, Megan Fox.

During an appearance on the Tuna on Toast with Stryker podcast, Ritter says he went over to Fox's trailer to discuss an idea he had for a scene and MGK didn't handle it well.

Ritter says he suggested that during Megan’s death scene he put his finger in her mouth, something her character would do to tease him throughout the film, noting, “It’s sort of this resolution to my character, like getting his revenge.” But apparently MGK wasn’t a fan and flipped out on him.

"I go over [to Fox's trailer] and there's her man in there with her. This Colson guy, who you know as Machine Gun Kelly," Ritter says, referring to MGK's given name, Colson Baker. "Colson like just goes from zero to like rage and awesome, super angry. He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox's mouth, and I knew she was right there and he just went ballistic. He kind of went maniac mode."

But Ritter doesn't seem that upset about the interaction. He says it gave him inspiration for his next film, Prisoner's Daughter, where he had to go "from zero to ape s***" and was "struggling" with how to do it.

He notes, “I was like, ‘This is really confrontational, but also, like, thank you dude.’”

