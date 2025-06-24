The All-American Rejects headlining Fandom Party during San Diego Comic-Con week

The All American Rejects are headlining the 2025 Fandom Party, an event that takes place during the week of San Diego Comic-Con.

Fandom Party takes place July 24 at San Diego's FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel. A press release describes it as "a high-energy celebration at the intersection of pop culture, gaming, fantasy, music, and community."

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 will be held July 24-27.

The All-American Rejects have been playing unannounced house parties, and they're prepping to play shows with the Jonas Brothers starting in August. They also recently released two new singles, "Easy Come, Easy Go" and "Sandbox," and promoted the former by frontman Tyson Ritter joining OnlyFans.

