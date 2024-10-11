The All-American Rejects drop off When We Were Young lineup

The All-American Rejects will no longer be playing the 2024 When We Were Young festival.

In a Facebook post, the "Gives You Hell" outfit writes, "We have spent months tirelessly preparing a once in a lifetime show that we were so excited to bring you. However, there has been a management change within the WWWY operation, and they are no longer able to accommodate us in the previously agreed upon line-up, which has made it impossible for us to continue."

"We are especially devastated to not get to play for those of you who are traveling across the globe to witness the visual and sonic spectacle we have been brewing up in our cauldron," the post continues. "We'd like to apologize to our amazing crew who have been working around the clock to make it happen."

The Rejects' When We Were Young set was billed as a full-album performance of their 2002 self-titled debut album.

When We Were Young 2024 takes place Oct. 19-20 in Las Vegas. My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are headlining.

