The All-American Rejects preview long-awaited album with new song, 'Sandbox'

The All-American Rejects have premiered a new song called "Sandbox," the first single off the band's long-awaited fifth album.

You can listen to "Sandbox" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which features the AAR members being murdered by evil children's show TV puppets, is on YouTube.

The most recent Rejects album is 2012's Kids in the Street. Since then, the "Gives You Hell" outfit has put out a number of one-off singles and EPs, including a cover of Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta" in 2024.

The All-American Rejects will be opening for the Jonas Brothers starting in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.