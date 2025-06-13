The All-American Rejects highlight house party tour with new 'Easy Come, Easy Go' video

By Josh Johnson

The All-American Rejects have shared a new video for their single, "Easy Come, Easy Go," featuring footage from their viral house party shows.

For the past month, the "Gives You Hell" outfit has been making headlines by playing unannounced, last-minute shows at random house parties across the country.

The "Easy Come, Easy Go" video is on YouTube. You can also sign up to follow along with the AAR house party tour.

"Easy Come, Easy Go" the song premiered earlier in June and will be included on the upcoming new Rejects album, their first in over 10 years. Frontman Tyson Ritter promoted the track by launching an OnlyFans page.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

