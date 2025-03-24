The All-American Rejects tease upcoming single & album; opening for Jonas Brothers tour

The All-American Rejects are gearing up to give you, not hell, but new music.

The band has announced that they're putting out a single called "Sandbox" on April 24, which will mark the first preview of their first full-length album in over 10 years.

"You wanted a new record, thanks for waiting," AAR writes in an Instagram post.

You can presave "Sandbox" now.

The last All-American Rejects album was 2012's Kids in the Street. Since then, they've put out a number of one-off singles, as well as the 2019 EP Send Her to Heaven. Their most recent release was a 2024 cover of Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta."

In other AAR news, the group will be opening up select dates on the Jonas Brothers' upcoming 20th anniversary tour, which launches in August.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JonasBrothers.com.

You can also catch All-American Rejects at a number of upcoming festivals, including Aftershock, Shaky Knees and Warped Tour Long Beach.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.