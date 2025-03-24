The All-American Rejects tease upcoming single & album; opening for Jonas Brothers tour

Innings Festival 2025 Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

The All-American Rejects are gearing up to give you, not hell, but new music.

The band has announced that they're putting out a single called "Sandbox" on April 24, which will mark the first preview of their first full-length album in over 10 years.

"You wanted a new record, thanks for waiting," AAR writes in an Instagram post.

You can presave "Sandbox" now.

The last All-American Rejects album was 2012's Kids in the Street. Since then, they've put out a number of one-off singles, as well as the 2019 EP Send Her to Heaven. Their most recent release was a 2024 cover of Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta."

In other AAR news, the group will be opening up select dates on the Jonas Brothers' upcoming 20th anniversary tour, which launches in August.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JonasBrothers.com.

You can also catch All-American Rejects at a number of upcoming festivals, including Aftershock, Shaky Knees and Warped Tour Long Beach.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!