The All-American Rejects drop off remaining Jonas Brothers tour dates

Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects performs onstage during The All-American Rejects Texas House Party on TikTok LIVE at 4DWN Skatepark on August 27, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Rick Kern/Getty Images for TikTok)

The All-American Rejects have dropped off the remainder of their tour dates opening for the Jonas Brothers.

The "Dirty Little Secret" outfit shares in an Instagram post that frontman Tyson Ritter "has to take some vocal rest."

"His voice needs a little time to bounce back so he doesn't do any real damage," the post reads.

AAR's tour with the JoBros began in August, and was scheduled through a Nov. 14 show in Newark, New Jersey.

"It's been such an amazing run, and we are bummed to have to cut it short," the Rejects say. "Massive love to the JoBros, their crew and everyone who's been singing along every night. You've made this tour something special."

In between their time on the road, the Rejects have released four new songs in 2025 -- "Sandbox," "Easy Come, Easy Go," "Search Party!" and "Eggshell Tap Dancer" -- and plan to release their first album since 2012 in February 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.