The All-American Rejects announce 21st anniversary ﻿'Move Along'﻿ reissue

The All American Rejects' 2005 album, Move Along, is officially old enough to drink, and the band is celebrating with a deluxe reissue.

The 21st anniversary edition of Move Along will be released Sept. 4. It includes three bonus B-sides: "Kiss Yourself Goodbye," "Bite Back" and "Eyelash Wishes."

Along with the reissue news, the Rejects have premiered a new live video for the song "Move Along," which was recorded at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in 2005. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

The original Move Along marked the sophomore AAR album and spawned singles in the title track, "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight." It's certified triple-Platinum by the RIAA.

The All-American Rejects just released a new album called Sandbox in May, marking their first full-length effort in 14 years.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.