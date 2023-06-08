Alkaline Trio drummer Derek Grant leaves band

Alkaline Trio drummer Derek Grant is leaving the band.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Grant cites the "demands of being in a touring band" as the reason for his departure, noting that the decision is "the best thing [for] me and my mental health." He plans to focus more on his production and visual artwork.

"I want to thank everyone who's supported the band," Grant writes. "Alkaline Trio has the best fans in the world - many of whom I've gotten to know over the years. I'll miss seeing you all."

Grant joined Alkaline Trio in 2001. Since then, he'd been part of the band's lineup alongside frontman Matt Skiba and bassist Dan Andriano.

"I got to travel the world playing music with two of my best friends and the bond that we share can never be broken," Grant writes. "I wish [Skiba and Andriano] all the best moving forward."

In their own statement, Skiba and Andriano thank Grant "for everything he contributed."

"It's impossible to put into words all he’s done, but we are endlessly proud of what we have accomplished with one another," they write. "Beyond the music, we appreciate all our memories ... We love you, Derek, and hope your next chapters will be filled with success and happiness."

