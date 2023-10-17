Alkaline Trio announces new album, 'Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs'

Alkaline Trio has announced a new album called Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs.

The milestone 10th studio effort from the group — and their first since 2018's Is This Thing Cursed? — arrives January 26.

"My mom worked for years as an emergency room nurse," says frontman Matt Skiba. "She and her co-workers referred to exceptionally busy nights as 'blood, hair, and eyeballs.' Well, we've been busy making an exceptional record we refer to as Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, too."

You can listen to the record's title track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs marks the final Alkaline Trio album with longtime drummer Derek Grant, who announced he was leaving the band in June. The group's live lineup now includes Against Me! drummer Atom Willard, who also played in Angels & Airwaves.

Alkaline Trio has also announced a 2024 U.S. tour in support of Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, running from February 22 in Anaheim, California, to March 30 in Las Vegas.

Here's the Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs track list:

"Hot for Preacher"

"Meet Me"

"Versions of You"

"Bad Time"

"Scars"

"Break"

"Shake with Me"

"Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs"

"Hinterlude"

"Broken Down in a Time Machine"

"Teenage Heart"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

