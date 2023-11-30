Alkaline Trio shares new ﻿'Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs'﻿ song, "Bad Time"

Alkaline Trio has shared a new song called "Bad Time," a track off the band's upcoming album, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs.

"'Bad Time' was initially inspired by a friend and crush who happened to call me while I was on tour in El Paso, [Texas] as an active shooter situation was happening just across from where we were staying," says frontman Matt Skiba. "We could hear gunshots and sirens as the situation escalated. My friend asked if it was a bad time to talk, and I said no — I really wanted to speak with her. It was actually a terrible and terrifying time, but it was never a bad time to hear her voice."

"The second verse goes back to a time in Chicago when my roommate Bobby and I were almost killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting — high as kites on mushrooms," Skiba continues. "We lived in a neighborhood run by Latin Kings at the time of the shooting, so I reference those facts as well as how nice it would have been to hear from the same girl back then."

You can listen to "Bad Time" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, the 10th Alkaline Trio album and the follow-up to 2018's Is This Thing Cursed?, is due out January 26. It also includes the previously released title track.

Alkaline Trio will launch a U.S. tour in February.

