Alice Merton premieres new single, "Charlie Brown"

Alice Merton has premiered a new single called "Charlie Brown."

The track appears to reference the famed Peanuts character with lyrics including, "Small kid in a small town/ Lived with his head down/ Good luck never came his way."

You can listen to "Charlie Brown" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Charlie Brown" follows Merton's 2022 sophomore album, S.I.D.E.S., which includes the single "Vertigo." She also put out a song titled "Waste My Life" in January.

