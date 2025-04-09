Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell featured on ﻿'Sinners'﻿ movie soundtrack

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell is featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Sinners.

The "Man in the Box" rocker contributes a song called "In Moonlight" in collaboration with the film's Oscar-winning composer, Ludwig Göransson.

The soundtrack also features Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard, blues icon Buddy Guy, rapper Rod Wave and R&B artist Raphael Saadiq. Additionally, the Sinners score features Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on a song called "Bury That Guitar."

The Sinners movie, soundtrack and score will all be released April 18.

Set in the Mississippi Delta in the 1930s, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as "twin brothers [who] return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Cantrell, meanwhile, released a new solo album, I Want Blood, in October. Alice in Chains will launch a run of U.S. tour dates in May.

