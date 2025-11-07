Alice in Chains announces 30th anniversary reissue of self-titled album

'Alice in Chains' album artwork. (Sony Music Entertainment)
By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains has announced a deluxe reissue of their 1995 self-titled album in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The package includes the original record across two vinyl LPs, plus three 7-inch singles, posters, art prints and a hardcover cover book, among other memorabilia.

You can preorder your copy now via the Alice in Chains web store.

The album Alice in Chains is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA and spawned the singles "Grind," "Heaven Beside You" and "Again." It marks the band's final studio effort with frontman Layne Staley, who died in 2002.

Alice in Chains reformed in 2005 with new vocalist William DuVall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!