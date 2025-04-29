The Alarm frontman Mike Peters dies after 30-year battle with cancer

Mike Peters, frontman for the '80s rock band The Alarm, has died after a 30-year battle with cancer. He was 66.

Peters' death was confirmed on the band's Instagram, with a post that simply read, "Michael Peters 25 February 1959 29 April 2025 Totally Free."

Peters was first diagnosed with cancer in 1995. In 2005, he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and later went into remission. He suffered a relapse in 2022 and in April of 2024 announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer known as Richter's syndrome. In September he announced he was awaiting a stem cell transplant, but then in December he announced he had not achieved complete remission.

As of January, Peters was still hopeful for a recovery, announcing he was undergoing a new and hopefully lifesaving transplant known as CAR-T Therapy at The Christie NHS Foundation Hospital in Manchester, England.

In 2003, during his cancer fight, he founded the cancer charity Love Hope Strength Foundation with wife and breast cancer survivor Jules Peters, to raise funds and awareness of cancer treatments.

The Alarm formed in Wales in 1981. While bigger in the U.K., they did have a string of mainstream rock radio hits in the U.S., including "Strength," the title track of their 1985 sophomore album, "The Stand," "Rain in the Summertime," "Sold Me Down The River," "Sixty Eight Guns," and "Spirit of '76."

The Alarm released their last album, Music Television, digitally in August. It featured covers of songs made famous in MTV's heyday. It was supposed to coincide with their Live Today Love Tomorrow tour, but the trek was postponed after Peters' cancer returned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.