Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard featured on Miley Cyrus' new album

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II
By Josh Johnson

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard is featured on pop star Miley Cyrus' upcoming new album, Something Beautiful.

The "Hold On" singer contributes to a track called "Walk of Fame." You can check out the full track list via Cyrus' Instagram.

Something Beautiful is due out May 30.

Howard previously performed live with Cyrus during the SNL50 celebration in February for covers of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Nothing Compares 2 U," made famous by Sinead O'Connor.

Meanwhile, you can catch Howard live with Alabama Shakes on their reunion tour, launching in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!