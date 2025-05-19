Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard featured on Miley Cyrus' new album

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard is featured on pop star Miley Cyrus' upcoming new album, Something Beautiful.

The "Hold On" singer contributes to a track called "Walk of Fame." You can check out the full track list via Cyrus' Instagram.

Something Beautiful is due out May 30.

Howard previously performed live with Cyrus during the SNL50 celebration in February for covers of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Nothing Compares 2 U," made famous by Sinead O'Connor.

Meanwhile, you can catch Howard live with Alabama Shakes on their reunion tour, launching in July.

