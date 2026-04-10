Alabama Shakes premiere new single, 'American Dream'

The reunited Alabama Shakes have premiered a new single called "American Dream."

"It's a snapshot of what we're living through in 2026," frontwoman Brittany Howard says of the track. "I look around and wonder how we got to a place where there's so much strain and so little support. I mean, it shouldn't be impossible to take off work so you can bring your child to the doctor—that's actually insane."

She adds, "My hope is that one day people will hear this song and say, ‘'Yeah, s*** was crazy back then, but we made it through.'"

"American Dream" marks the second new track from Alabama Shakes since they reunited at the end of 2024 after a six-year hiatus. The first, "Another Life," was released in 2025.

The most recent Alabama Shakes album is 2015's Sound & Color.

Alabama Shakes will launch a U.S. tour April 16 in Richmond, Virginia.

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