Alabama Shakes begin 'Another Life' with first post-reunion song

"Another Life" single artwork. Island Records
By Josh Johnson

Alabama Shakes have released a new song called "Another Life," marking the band's first fresh material since reuniting.

"When we wrote 'Another Life,' I was thinking about all the lives we carry," says frontwoman Brittany Howard. "The ones we're living right now, the ones that slipped away because of different choices, the what ifs, the what wasn't meant to be, the goodbyes, and the chance encounters that feel divine."

"This song is about those threads and how they stretch across time and space, connecting every version of who we are," she continues. "It's about letting them come together, letting them harmonize, and realizing that goodbye isn't really goodbye. It's more like I’ll see you later. A collective story that never stops unfolding. I'm glad we opened this door into this reality of us making music together again."

You can watch the "Another Life" lyric video on YouTube.

Alabama Shakes went on hiatus in 2018 following the release of their sophomore album, 2015's Sound & Color. They staged a surprise reunion during a benefit concert in December 2024 before announcing a full comeback tour for 2025.

While Alabama Shakes were inactive, Howard launched a solo career and has put out two albums.

