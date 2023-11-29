AJR premieres video for '﻿The Maybe Man'﻿ track "Inertia"

AJR has premiered the video for "Inertia," a track off the band's new album, The Maybe Man.

The clip finds the brother trio shrunken down to microscopic size, perhaps a reflection of the lyric "I wanna be big like my plans/ So why am I so tiny/ And why am I so mad?"

You can watch the "Inertia" video streaming now on YouTube.

The Maybe Man, the follow-up to 2021's OK ORCHESTRA, was released earlier in November. It also includes the singles "Yes I'm a Mess," "The Dumb Song" and "I Won't."

AJR will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Maybe Man in April.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

