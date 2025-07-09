AJR premieres new single, 'Betty'

AJR Productions
By Josh Johnson

AJR has premiered a new song called "Betty."

The brother trio first debuted the track during a performance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night. They've since dropped its official video, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube.

"Betty" is set to appear on an upcoming AJR EP called What No One's Thinking, due out Aug. 29.

The most recent AJR album is 2023's The Maybe Man, which includes the singles "I Won't" and "The Dumb Song."

AJR will launch a U.S. tour July 18 in Sparks, Nevada.

﻿("Betty" video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

