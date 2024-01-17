AJR to perform during intermission at NHL Stadium Series game in New Jersey

AJR will brave the freezing temperatures during an outdoor hockey game in New Jersey next month.

The "Yes, I'm a Mess" band will perform during intermission at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ game at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on February 18. The game will feature the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders. Tickets to the game are available now.

“Having grown up in New York City, it’s a huge honor to play at the iconic MetLife Stadium for Rangers and Islanders fans,” the band said in a statement. “As hockey fans, we know how special outdoor games are and we can’t wait to be part of one!”

If you don't want to brave the cold yourself, you can watch the game — and AJR's performance — at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and on SN and TVAS in Canada.

AJR is the second major act booked for the Stadium Series: Jonas Brothers will do a pre-game concert on February 17 when the New Jersey Devils take on the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.