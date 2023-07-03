AJR cancels shows due to father's health: "It feels like our time with Gary might soon be over"

AJR has canceled their upcoming shows in July to spend time with their father, Gary, amid his declining health.

In an Instagram post, the brother trio writes, "For a year now, our Dad has been getting sicker and sicker."

"It’s been a horrible, insane, scary, beautiful year," the post continues. "In the short future, it feels like our time with Gary might soon be over. We hope you guys can understand, we gotta cancel the upcoming July shows and spend as much time with him as possible."

The affected dates include AJR's headlining performance and set with Imagine Dragons at Milwaukee's Summerfest — which was scheduled in place of Jimmy Buffett's canceled show — as well as their appearance at Minneapolis' TC Summer Fest.

Much of what the Met family has experienced over the past year has been seeped into the writing of AJR's upcoming album, which the group feels will "hopefully ... shine more of a light into what we went through."

"We're all lucky to have had the best Dad ever, and to have known such a caring, generous, loving human being," AJR says.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.