Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace announces new solo album, ﻿'Hole in My Head'

Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace has announced a new solo album called Hole in My Head.
The follow-up to 2021's At War with the Silverfish will arrive on February 16. It includes the previously released single "Dysphoria Hoodie" and the just-released title track, which is available now via digital outlets.
The song "Hole in My Head" is accompanied by a video directed by Gilbert Trejo, son of Machete star Danny Trejo, which you can watch now on YouTube.
Grace has also announced a new run of tour dates, kicking off March 2 in Indianapolis and wrapping up March 24 in Fort Worth, Texas. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LauraJaneGrace.com.
Here's the Hole in My Head track list:
"Hole in My Head"
"I'm Not a Cop"
"Dysphoria Hoodie"
"Birds Talk Too"
"Punk Rock in Basements"
"Cuffing Season"
"Tacos and Toast"
"Mercenary"
"Keeping Your Wheels Straight"
"Hard Feelings"
"Give Up the Ghost"
