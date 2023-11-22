AFI releasing 20th anniversary 'Sing the Sorrow' ﻿vinyl box set

SKG Music

By Josh Johnson

AFI is continuing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album, Sing the Sorrow, with a new limited-edition vinyl box set.

The collection includes Sing the Sorrow on two LPs, as well as various B-sides spread over five 7-inch singles. You'll also find exclusive memorabilia, such as never-before-seen Polaroid photographs.

You can preorder your copy now via AFI's webstore ahead of its planned December 4 ship date.

Sing the Sorrow, AFI's sixth studio effort, spawned singles including "Girl's Not Grey" and "Silver and Gold." It was the first AFI record to reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

AFI played Sing the Sorrow in full during a Los Angeles show on the album's exact 20th anniversary in March.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!