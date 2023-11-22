AFI releasing 20th anniversary 'Sing the Sorrow' ﻿vinyl box set

AFI is continuing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album, Sing the Sorrow, with a new limited-edition vinyl box set.

The collection includes Sing the Sorrow on two LPs, as well as various B-sides spread over five 7-inch singles. You'll also find exclusive memorabilia, such as never-before-seen Polaroid photographs.

You can preorder your copy now via AFI's webstore ahead of its planned December 4 ship date.

Sing the Sorrow, AFI's sixth studio effort, spawned singles including "Girl's Not Grey" and "Silver and Gold." It was the first AFI record to reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

AFI played Sing the Sorrow in full during a Los Angeles show on the album's exact 20th anniversary in March.

