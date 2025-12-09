AFI announces 2026 tour dates

AFI has announced a run of 2026 U.S. tour dates in support of their latest album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…

The headlining trek spans from April 15 in Seattle to May 2 in Minneapolis. Presales begin Wednesday and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AFireInside.net.

Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... was released in October. It finds Davey Havok and company diving deep into their '80s goth roots, as heard in the single "Behind the Clock."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.