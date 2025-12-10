The Afghan Whigs share pair of new covers

The Afghan Whigs "Fake Like/Downtown" single artwork. (Royal Cream/BMG)
By Josh Johnson

The Afghan Whigs have released covers of the songs "Fake Like" and "Downtown," originally by the bands Poliça and Still Corners, respectively.

"Both of these songs were born out of soundcheck jams," says frontman Greg Dulli. "Each song holds a particular resonance for me and I really felt the lyrics, so they both flowed freely and felt good to sing."

The covers mark the first new release from The Afghan Whigs to follow their 2022 album, How Do You Burn? 

The Afghan Whigs will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band's founding in 2026. A press release teases, "Many plans are in the works for the band already and will be announced in the new year."

