The Afghan Whigs premiere video for 'House of I' single

"House of I" single artwork. (Royal Cream/BMG)
By Josh Johnson

The Afghan Whigs have premiered the video for their new single, "House of I."

The black-and-white clip was filmed in Malibu, California, and features shots of people wearing skull masks skateboarding and surfing. There's even a dog dressed as a skeleton.

You can watch the "House of I" video now on YouTube.

The song "House of I" dropped in March and marked the first new Afghan Whigs material in four years.

The Afghan Whigs will launch a U.S. tour celebrating the band's 40th anniversary April 25 in Woodstock, New York.

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